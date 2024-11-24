Drone Intrusions at U.S. Bases in Britain Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions
Small drones were detected over U.S. Air Force bases in eastern England last week. While the source remains unidentified, the bases continued normal operations with heightened security measures. The incidents occurred against a backdrop of escalating tensions in Ukraine, involving strikes from both Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Last week, small drones were detected circling three U.S. Air Force bases located in eastern England. The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, as confirmed by U.S. Air Forces Europe.
The incidents took place amid increasing hostilities in Ukraine, following new missile strikes between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The drones' origin remains unknown, though U.S. Air Force officials assert there was no impact on residents or infrastructure.
In a statement, the air force emphasized their right to protect their installations, collaborating with British authorities to ensure safety at affected bases. The UK Ministry of Defence also confirmed the strengthening of security measures while withholding further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
