Left Menu

Drone Intrusions at U.S. Bases in Britain Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

Small drones were detected over U.S. Air Force bases in eastern England last week. While the source remains unidentified, the bases continued normal operations with heightened security measures. The incidents occurred against a backdrop of escalating tensions in Ukraine, involving strikes from both Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:10 IST
Drone Intrusions at U.S. Bases in Britain Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Last week, small drones were detected circling three U.S. Air Force bases located in eastern England. The drones were spotted between Wednesday and Friday near RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, as confirmed by U.S. Air Forces Europe.

The incidents took place amid increasing hostilities in Ukraine, following new missile strikes between Ukrainian and Russian forces. The drones' origin remains unknown, though U.S. Air Force officials assert there was no impact on residents or infrastructure.

In a statement, the air force emphasized their right to protect their installations, collaborating with British authorities to ensure safety at affected bases. The UK Ministry of Defence also confirmed the strengthening of security measures while withholding further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024