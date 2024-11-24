Left Menu

Mysterious Object Sparks Security Alert Near Amritsar

A suspicious, bomb-like object was discovered outside Ajnala police station near Amritsar. Authorities quickly cordoned off the area and deployed a bomb disposal team for investigation. Deputy Superintendent Gurwinder Singh stated it is premature to draw conclusions as an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:30 IST
Mysterious Object Sparks Security Alert Near Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mysterious, bomb-like object was discovered near the entrance of Ajnala police station, located close to Amritsar, causing significant alarm on Sunday.

Upon receiving the alert, the police swiftly cordoned off the area and summoned a bomb disposal squad to handle the situation. The object has been sent for further analysis to ensure public safety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurwinder Singh, emphasized the premature stage of the investigation and assured the public that comprehensive inquiries are underway to ascertain the nature of the discovered object.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024