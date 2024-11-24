Mysterious Object Sparks Security Alert Near Amritsar
A suspicious, bomb-like object was discovered outside Ajnala police station near Amritsar. Authorities quickly cordoned off the area and deployed a bomb disposal team for investigation. Deputy Superintendent Gurwinder Singh stated it is premature to draw conclusions as an investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
A mysterious, bomb-like object was discovered near the entrance of Ajnala police station, located close to Amritsar, causing significant alarm on Sunday.
Upon receiving the alert, the police swiftly cordoned off the area and summoned a bomb disposal squad to handle the situation. The object has been sent for further analysis to ensure public safety.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurwinder Singh, emphasized the premature stage of the investigation and assured the public that comprehensive inquiries are underway to ascertain the nature of the discovered object.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajnala
- Amritsar
- bomb
- object
- police
- investigation
- Gurwinder Singh
- security
- alert
- suspicious
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Racist Text Campaign Sparks Nationwide Outcry and Investigations
Three workers killed, three others injured in fire at godown in Gujarat's Navsari district: Police.
Kerala Police Investigate: Was the IAS Officer's Phone Hacked?
Two Arrested for Creating Fake Police Commissioner Profiles on Social Media
Metropolitan Police Under Scrutiny Over Al Fayed Sex Crime Allegations