Mysterious Object Sparks Security Alert Near Amritsar

A mysterious, bomb-like object was discovered near the entrance of Ajnala police station, located close to Amritsar, causing significant alarm on Sunday.

Upon receiving the alert, the police swiftly cordoned off the area and summoned a bomb disposal squad to handle the situation. The object has been sent for further analysis to ensure public safety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurwinder Singh, emphasized the premature stage of the investigation and assured the public that comprehensive inquiries are underway to ascertain the nature of the discovered object.

(With inputs from agencies.)