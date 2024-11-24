Left Menu

Pakistan Brokers Peace: A Ceasefire Amidst Sectarian Clashes

The Pakistani government successfully mediated a ceasefire between Shi'ite and Sunni groups after violent clashes in northwest Pakistan resulted in 68 deaths and dozens of injuries. The ceasefire agreement came into effect after an attack on civilian vehicle convoys increased tensions between the two groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 24-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 20:57 IST
In a significant development, the Pakistani government has mediated a crucial seven-day ceasefire between rival sectarian factions, ending a violent standoff in the country's northwest. The clashes culminated in a tragic death toll of at least 68 individuals, alongside numerous injuries.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Muhammad Ali Saif, an agreement was reached on Sunday with Shi'ite and Sunni leadership, halting the violence that erupted following a deadly attack on civilian vehicles last Thursday. The attack claimed at least 40 lives, mainly from the Shi'ite community.

The ceasefire aims to foster peace in the region, which has been rife with tension. The agreement marks a temporary respite, bringing hope to the affected areas as local authorities continue to negotiate long-term peace strategies.

