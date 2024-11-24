Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Brothers Arrested for Father's Death in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Durg district, two men were arrested for allegedly beating their differently-abled father to death over a money dispute for liquor. Shashi Kumar Thakur and Dashrath Lal reportedly attacked their father, Bhagwat Singh, after he refused their request for alcohol money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men have been apprehended in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, accused of brutally beating their 55-year-old differently-abled father to death. The alleged motive was his refusal to provide money for liquor.

The tragic incident unfolded on Friday night in Parevadih village, located within the jurisdiction of the Utai police station. The father, Bhagwat Singh, faced fatal aggression from his sons after refusing their request for alcohol money.

Brothers Shashi Kumar Thakur, aged 30, and Dashrath Lal, aged 25, reportedly attacked Singh during an altercation over liquor. The mother of the accused filed a complaint, leading to their arrest, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

