Dramatic Escape Attempt: Suspected Robbers Shot by Police

In a dramatic turn of events, two suspected robbers were shot on Sunday during an attempted escape from Hubballi police custody. The suspects were involved in a prior robbery case, police said.

The shooting took place on the outskirts of Hubballi as Bharath and Farooq, the suspects from Mangaluru, were being taken by police for a crime scene inspection. The accused allegedly attacked the officers, prompting a defensive response, reported Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

The injured suspects are currently receiving medical treatment at Hubballi KIMS Hospital. Farooq faces more than 17 cases, while Bharath also has a significant criminal history.

