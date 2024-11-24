Left Menu

Dramatic Escape Attempt: Suspected Robbers Shot by Police

Two suspected robbers, Bharath and Farooq, were shot by police in Hubballi during an escape attempt on Sunday. The incident occurred as police were conducting a spot inspection related to a previous robbery worth Rs 7 lakh. Both suspects have extensive criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two suspected robbers were shot on Sunday during an attempted escape from Hubballi police custody. The suspects were involved in a prior robbery case, police said.

The shooting took place on the outskirts of Hubballi as Bharath and Farooq, the suspects from Mangaluru, were being taken by police for a crime scene inspection. The accused allegedly attacked the officers, prompting a defensive response, reported Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

The injured suspects are currently receiving medical treatment at Hubballi KIMS Hospital. Farooq faces more than 17 cases, while Bharath also has a significant criminal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

