Dramatic Escape Attempt: Suspected Robbers Shot by Police
Two suspected robbers, Bharath and Farooq, were shot by police in Hubballi during an escape attempt on Sunday. The incident occurred as police were conducting a spot inspection related to a previous robbery worth Rs 7 lakh. Both suspects have extensive criminal records.
In a dramatic turn of events, two suspected robbers were shot on Sunday during an attempted escape from Hubballi police custody. The suspects were involved in a prior robbery case, police said.
The shooting took place on the outskirts of Hubballi as Bharath and Farooq, the suspects from Mangaluru, were being taken by police for a crime scene inspection. The accused allegedly attacked the officers, prompting a defensive response, reported Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.
The injured suspects are currently receiving medical treatment at Hubballi KIMS Hospital. Farooq faces more than 17 cases, while Bharath also has a significant criminal history.
