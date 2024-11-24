Left Menu

Violence Erupts: Deadly Shooting at Mexican Bar

Gunmen attacked a bar in Villahermosa, Mexico, killing six and injuring at least five. The incident further highlights the rising violence in Tabasco. No arrests have been made, and authorities are investigating the cause. This attack follows a similar incident earlier this month in Querétaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An early Sunday shootout at a bar in southeast Mexico has left six people dead and at least five injured. Local media in Villahermosa, Tabasco, report that attackers opened fire, igniting fear amid an area grappling with increased violence.

The Public Safety Secretary, Omar García Harfuch, announced on social media platform X that federal authorities are collaborating with local officials to resolve the crime. However, motivations for the attack are yet unclear, and no arrests have been announced.

Footage circulating online shows patrons fleeing the chaos, while others remain with victims as police respond. This incident continues a surge of violence as a new president faces a troubled landscape, following another deadly bar shooting earlier this month in Querétaro's historic center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

