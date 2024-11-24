Violence Erupts: Deadly Shooting at Mexican Bar

An early Sunday shootout at a bar in southeast Mexico has left six people dead and at least five injured. Local media in Villahermosa, Tabasco, report that attackers opened fire, igniting fear amid an area grappling with increased violence.

The Public Safety Secretary, Omar García Harfuch, announced on social media platform X that federal authorities are collaborating with local officials to resolve the crime. However, motivations for the attack are yet unclear, and no arrests have been announced.

Footage circulating online shows patrons fleeing the chaos, while others remain with victims as police respond. This incident continues a surge of violence as a new president faces a troubled landscape, following another deadly bar shooting earlier this month in Querétaro's historic center.

(With inputs from agencies.)