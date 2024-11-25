Left Menu

Blaze at Seemapuri Police Station: Quick Response Averts Major Damage

A fire broke out at Seemapuri police station in Delhi on Sunday. Seven fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze affecting three floors. No injuries were reported. The fire originated in the 'malkhana' and was doused within an hour. Damage assessment is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at the Seemapuri police station in Delhi, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Seven fire tenders were dispatched to tackle the blaze that engulfed three floors of the police building, but fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The fire reportedly started in the 'malkhana,' the area where seized items are housed, at around 8:42 pm. Firefighters successfully controlled the flames by 9:40 pm, containing further damage.

According to Delhi Police, initial reports about the fire were received from a Police Colony resident. While the exact extent of the damage remains under assessment, the affected areas include stairs and adjacent rooms with case properties. Authorities continue to analyze the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

