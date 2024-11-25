Ukraine Amidst the Sky War: Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for Air Defense Support
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western nations to focus on enhancing Ukraine's air defense systems after Russian drones and missiles targeted cities, including Kyiv. Despite Ukraine's successful interception of numerous threats, President Putin claimed Russia's new missile was unstoppable. Continuous aerial attacks emphasize the need for international defense collaboration.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has called on Western allies to prioritize enhancing air defense systems in response to ongoing Russian aerial attacks. With 50 out of 73 drones shot down overnight, the need for advanced protection becomes paramount.
Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing forensic examinations of missile fragments, urging a rapid collective response to Russia's weapon escalations. Citing global capabilities, he emphasized the crucial role of international support in countering such threats.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the use of a new missile on Dnipro, claiming it was retaliation for Ukraine's Western-assisted attacks. Despite widespread air alerts, Kyiv reported successful drone interceptions without casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
