Left Menu

Ukraine Amidst the Sky War: Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for Air Defense Support

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western nations to focus on enhancing Ukraine's air defense systems after Russian drones and missiles targeted cities, including Kyiv. Despite Ukraine's successful interception of numerous threats, President Putin claimed Russia's new missile was unstoppable. Continuous aerial attacks emphasize the need for international defense collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 01:39 IST
Ukraine Amidst the Sky War: Zelenskiy's Urgent Call for Air Defense Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has called on Western allies to prioritize enhancing air defense systems in response to ongoing Russian aerial attacks. With 50 out of 73 drones shot down overnight, the need for advanced protection becomes paramount.

Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing forensic examinations of missile fragments, urging a rapid collective response to Russia's weapon escalations. Citing global capabilities, he emphasized the crucial role of international support in countering such threats.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the use of a new missile on Dnipro, claiming it was retaliation for Ukraine's Western-assisted attacks. Despite widespread air alerts, Kyiv reported successful drone interceptions without casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024