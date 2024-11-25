Left Menu

British Mercenary's Capture Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

A British mercenary, James Scott Rhys Anderson, has been captured by Russian forces while fighting with the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region. A video shows Anderson in military attire, hand-tied, confirming his identity. The British Foreign Office is assisting his family following these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 07:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 07:20 IST
A British mercenary named James Scott Rhys Anderson has reportedly been captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region, a source disclosed to Russia's RIA news agency on Sunday.

A video circulated on pro-war Russian Telegram channels Sunday allegedly shows Anderson, a young bearded man, wearing military gear and speaking in English. His hands appeared to be restrained as he identified himself and mentioned his past service in the British Army. The video's authenticity has not been independently verified by Reuters.

The British Foreign Office has yet to comment on these reports directly. However, the BBC has reported that Anderson's family is receiving support following news of his detention. Russian forces have retaken over 40% of previously lost territories, intensifying their counter-offensives against Ukrainian advances in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

