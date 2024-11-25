Clashes Erupt Over Court-Ordered Mosque Survey: Rising Tension and Casualties
Tensions escalated in a district concerning a court-mandated survey of the historic Jama Masjid. Amidst clashes between police and protesters, four individuals have died, and numerous injuries were reported. The administration enforced prohibitory orders, detained 21 people, and suspended services as investigations continue under the stringent NSA as prescribed by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Violence erupted on Sunday as protesters clashed with security personnel during a controversial court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid. The turmoil, which saw vehicles torched and stones thrown, has claimed four lives and injured several others, including security officers.
The district administration has responded swiftly, imposing prohibitory orders and barring the entry of outsiders until November 30 to restore peace. Twenty-one people, including two women, have been detained while police analyze videos to identify other participants in the unrest.
The disturbing events stem from a petition claiming a temple formerly stood at the mosque's site, leading the court to order an extensive survey involving videography and photography. Local officials suspended internet services and closed schools, underscoring the escalating tensions since the November 19 initial survey.
