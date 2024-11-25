Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Attack Leaves 10 Injured
A Russian attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injured at least 10 people. The assault caused a fire on a central street and inflicted damage on civilian infrastructure and vehicles, according to Kharkiv's mayor and regional governor.
On Monday morning, the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine came under a Russian attack, leaving at least 10 individuals injured, according to reports from the mayor through the Telegram messaging app.
The Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, revealed that the assault ignited a fire on a central street, while also causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles across the area.
This incident adds to the ongoing conflict, further straining civilian life and infrastructure in one of Ukraine's major cities.
