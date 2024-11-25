Left Menu

Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Attack Leaves 10 Injured

A Russian attack on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv injured at least 10 people. The assault caused a fire on a central street and inflicted damage on civilian infrastructure and vehicles, according to Kharkiv's mayor and regional governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:33 IST
Kharkiv Under Fire: Russian Attack Leaves 10 Injured
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Monday morning, the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine came under a Russian attack, leaving at least 10 individuals injured, according to reports from the mayor through the Telegram messaging app.

The Kharkiv regional governor, Oleh Syniehubov, revealed that the assault ignited a fire on a central street, while also causing significant damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles across the area.

This incident adds to the ongoing conflict, further straining civilian life and infrastructure in one of Ukraine's major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024