Fake Journalists Attempt Extortion in Thane

In Thane, Maharashtra, four individuals impersonating journalists attempted to extort Rs 2 lakh from a tempo driver. Police apprehended one suspect while three others remain at large. The accused threatened the driver with accusations of illegal activities and later assaulted his family. A case has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:48 IST
Maharashtra's Thane district witnessed an alarming case of extortion when four individuals, pretending to be journalists, targeted a local tempo driver. The incident occurred on November 22 in Ulhasnagar town, according to the police.

Police have managed to apprehend one suspect, while a manhunt continues for the remaining three, including a woman. Authorities registered a case based on the complaint under sections related to extortion, criminal trespass, and intimidation.

The accused had allegedly stopped the tempo driver's vehicle in Ulhasnagar Camp No 4, accusing him of transporting prohibited gutka. They demanded Rs 2 lakh to not publish a damaging report, and upon his refusal, attacked his family at home. The investigation is ongoing.

