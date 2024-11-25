Khamenei Calls for Death Sentences, Not Warrants

In a provocative statement, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded death sentences instead of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders during remarks on Monday.

Khamenei's comments followed the International Criminal Court's recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former defense chief, and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The ICC's actions and Khamenei's subsequent declarations have intensified international diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)