Left Menu

Khamenei Calls for Death Sentences, Not Warrants

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, advocating instead for death sentences. The ICC recently issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, his ex-defense chief, and a Hamas leader, prompting Khamenei’s controversial statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:30 IST
Khamenei Calls for Death Sentences, Not Warrants
Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a provocative statement, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded death sentences instead of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders during remarks on Monday.

Khamenei's comments followed the International Criminal Court's recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former defense chief, and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The ICC's actions and Khamenei's subsequent declarations have intensified international diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024