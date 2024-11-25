Khamenei Calls for Death Sentences, Not Warrants
Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, advocating instead for death sentences. The ICC recently issued warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, his ex-defense chief, and a Hamas leader, prompting Khamenei’s controversial statements.
In a provocative statement, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demanded death sentences instead of arrest warrants for Israeli leaders during remarks on Monday.
Khamenei's comments followed the International Criminal Court's recent decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a former defense chief, and a Hamas leader, Ibrahim Al-Masri.
The ICC's actions and Khamenei's subsequent declarations have intensified international diplomatic tensions.
