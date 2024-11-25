British National Captured in Russian Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Conflict

A British national named James Scott Rhys Anderson has been captured by Russian forces in the Kursk region, according to a report by state news agency Tass. Anderson was fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.

Identified as a former signalman in the British army, Anderson reportedly joined Ukraine's International Legion, a group formed in response to Russia's ongoing military actions against Ukraine. Tass claims Anderson served as an instructor for Ukrainian forces and was deployed to the Kursk region against his will. The captured man was shown in a video stating he does not want to be 'here'.

No immediate response has been received from the UK Embassy in Moscow or the Russian Defence Ministry regarding Anderson's capture. If verified, this would mark the first known capture of a Western fighter on Russian soil in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)