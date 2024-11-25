Left Menu

British National Captured in Russian Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Conflict

James Scott Rhys Anderson, a British national, was captured by Russian forces in the Kursk region while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops. Anderson, who previously served in the British army, reportedly joined the International Legion of Ukraine. The UK Embassy and Russian Defence Ministry have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:30 IST
British National Captured in Russian Kursk Region Amid Ongoing Conflict
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A British national named James Scott Rhys Anderson has been captured by Russian forces in the Kursk region, according to a report by state news agency Tass. Anderson was fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.

Identified as a former signalman in the British army, Anderson reportedly joined Ukraine's International Legion, a group formed in response to Russia's ongoing military actions against Ukraine. Tass claims Anderson served as an instructor for Ukrainian forces and was deployed to the Kursk region against his will. The captured man was shown in a video stating he does not want to be 'here'.

No immediate response has been received from the UK Embassy in Moscow or the Russian Defence Ministry regarding Anderson's capture. If verified, this would mark the first known capture of a Western fighter on Russian soil in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024