Cross-Border Trafficking Nightmare: Odisha's Dark Underside

In Odisha's Cuttack, police arrested a couple for allegedly forcing a minor Bangladeshi girl into prostitution. They were acting on her accusations after she was rescued. The case involves potential cross-border trafficking, and investigations are ongoing, including scrutinizing the couple's communications and identifying involved agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Police, in a significant breakthrough, apprehended a couple accused of coercing a minor Bangladeshi into prostitution in Cuttack. The rescued 16-year-old girl, whose ordeal brought the issue to light, led to the arrest of Veera Gujur Choudhary and Jasmine. Authorities are probing cross-border trafficking angles.

Evidence from the girl's statement and the couple’s mobile phone records suggests a wider network in operation. Investigations are probing the role of others in the syndicate, including the owner of the rented house used as the racket's base. The case highlights potential international links, with the girl reportedly brought unlawfully from Bangladesh.

Cuttack’s Madhupatna Police have registered a case under several legal provisions following reports from the Child Welfare Committee. Efforts to inform Bangladesh's High Commission about the incident are underway, as authorities aim to dismantle the trafficking network and bring all perpetrators to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

