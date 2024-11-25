Tragic Homecoming: Fisherman's Final Journey
The body of Haribhai Sosa, a 31-year-old Indian fisherman who died in a Pakistani jail, was returned to his family in Gujarat. Despite completing his sentence in 2021, Sosa remained in custody. His death raises concerns over the plight of Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan.
The tragic repatriation of a 31-year-old Indian fisherman, Haribhai Sosa, who died in a Pakistani jail last month, has spotlighted the ongoing issues faced by Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan.
Arrested near the international maritime border in early 2021, Sosa completed his sentence in July 2021 but was not released, despite a bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan. He died of heart failure on October 25, according to Pakistani authorities.
Sosa's body was transferred to Indian authorities and returned to his family in Nanavada, Gujarat. Activist Jatin Desai highlighted that Sosa's death is part of a troubling pattern, with five fishermen dying in Pakistani custody in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
