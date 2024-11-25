Left Menu

Tragic Homecoming: Fisherman's Final Journey

The body of Haribhai Sosa, a 31-year-old Indian fisherman who died in a Pakistani jail, was returned to his family in Gujarat. Despite completing his sentence in 2021, Sosa remained in custody. His death raises concerns over the plight of Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Porbandar | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:38 IST
Tragic Homecoming: Fisherman's Final Journey
fisherman
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic repatriation of a 31-year-old Indian fisherman, Haribhai Sosa, who died in a Pakistani jail last month, has spotlighted the ongoing issues faced by Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan.

Arrested near the international maritime border in early 2021, Sosa completed his sentence in July 2021 but was not released, despite a bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan. He died of heart failure on October 25, according to Pakistani authorities.

Sosa's body was transferred to Indian authorities and returned to his family in Nanavada, Gujarat. Activist Jatin Desai highlighted that Sosa's death is part of a troubling pattern, with five fishermen dying in Pakistani custody in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024