Double Life: IT Professional's Crime Unveiled in Shocking Murder Case

An IT professional along with his lover was taken into custody over the weekend for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old woman, according to local police reports on Monday.

The murder, described as meticulously planned, involved Gireesh Babu and Kadeeja, both 42. Financial struggles drove the pair to target Jayesy Abraham, a real estate agent living alone, in hopes of stealing money and gold.

Police revealed that the duo had been planning the heist for months, exploiting their friendship with the victim. Investigations showed Gireesh evaded security cameras and committed the crime when no one else was expected, leading to their swift arrest by a dedicated team.

