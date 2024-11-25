Left Menu

Lebanon Condemns UNIFIL Attacks Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

Lebanon has condemned recent attacks on UNIFIL, including a rocket strike injuring Italian soldiers. The UNIFIL mission monitors hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border, where Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been clashing. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib urged respect for UNIFIL's safety and adherence to UN Resolution 1701.

The Lebanese government has officially condemned recent aggressions against the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which included a rocket attack that slightly injured four Italian soldiers last week. The peacekeeping mission, composed of 10,000 troops, seeks to monitor the volatile Lebanon-Israel demarcation line.

These tensions arise amidst a ground campaign by Israel at the border, predominantly against Hezbollah forces backed by Iran. Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib made strong calls for the safety and security of UNIFIL troops during a recent conference in Rome, demanding all parties respect their duties.

He further reiterated Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, advocating for weapons control under Lebanon's government. Despite these appeals, Hezbollah, militarily superior to Lebanon’s regular army, insists on defending the nation and maintaining its armaments against Israel's threats.

