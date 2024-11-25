DHL Cargo Plane Crash: Unrelated to German Incendiary Warning
A DHL cargo plane crash in Lithuania is not linked to a warning about incendiary devices in packages from German authorities, according to a German interior ministry spokesperson. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with authorities urging patience until conclusions are reached.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:23 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A spokesperson for the German interior ministry confirmed on Monday that the recent DHL cargo plane crash in Lithuania shows no ties to previous warnings issued by German authorities regarding incendiary devices found in packages.
During a routine government news conference, the spokesperson emphasized the importance of awaiting the outcome of ongoing investigations into the incident.
Earlier warnings in August had alerted businesses across Europe to potential risks from incendiary packages, but the current crash is deemed unrelated, as per the ongoing inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rohini Jeweller Faces Gang Threats: Extortion Calls Spark Investigation
Suspension and Investigation: Healthcare Crisis in Rajouri
Odisha Political Storm: Opposition Slams BJP Over Gang-Rape Case Investigation
Racist Text Messages Ignite Nationwide Outrage and FBI Investigation
Injured Elephant Calf Sparks Investigation in Chhattisgarh Reserve