Negligence Unveiled: Justice for Tragic Pitfall

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to compensate the family of a nine-year-old boy, with Rs 22 lakh, following his tragic death due to negligence.

The court determined that DJB failed in its duty to maintain the safety of the land where the child died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater in 2016. This, the court ruled, was a neglect of responsibility.

The parents of the deceased pursued legal action, and the court has recognized DJB's accountability, shedding light on the communally concerning issue of public safety management.

