Rajasthan's Sanganer Jail Land Dispute Sparks Supreme Debate

The Rajasthan government has come under scrutiny after opposing a plea in the Supreme Court that accused it of appropriating land from the Sanganer open-air jail campus in Jaipur for a 300-bed hospital. The government described the plea as 'sponsored litigation.'

In response, the Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, has tasked the court's registrar to inspect the site and report back. This action follows allegations of the Rajasthan authorities defying an earlier court order to maintain open-air prison areas.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the government by clarifying that the hospital land is separate from the prison area. The court seeks to balance the needs of a correctional facility with the community's healthcare needs.

