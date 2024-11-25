Rajasthan's Sanganer Jail Land Dispute Sparks Supreme Debate
The Rajasthan government strongly opposed a Supreme Court plea alleging it took land from Sanganer open-air jail for hospital construction, labeling it 'sponsored litigation.' The court appointed a commissioner to inspect the site and emphasized finding a balance between prison and hospital needs.
The Rajasthan government has come under scrutiny after opposing a plea in the Supreme Court that accused it of appropriating land from the Sanganer open-air jail campus in Jaipur for a 300-bed hospital. The government described the plea as 'sponsored litigation.'
In response, the Supreme Court bench, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, has tasked the court's registrar to inspect the site and report back. This action follows allegations of the Rajasthan authorities defying an earlier court order to maintain open-air prison areas.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the government by clarifying that the hospital land is separate from the prison area. The court seeks to balance the needs of a correctional facility with the community's healthcare needs.
