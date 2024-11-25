Arpita Mukherjee Granted Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

An ED court has granted bail to Arpita Mukherjee, a key figure in the West Bengal school jobs scam. Mukherjee was arrested in July 2022 alongside former education minister Partha Chatterjee, both accused of engaging in illegal hiring practices.

The court ordered her to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties, mandating that half be local. Mukherjee is restricted from leaving Kolkata without court permission and is required to attend all hearings.

During the investigation, the ED claims to have seized nearly Rs 50 crore, jewelry, and gold bars from Mukherjee's properties, as well as documents of joint holdings. The case continues to unfold as more details emerge.

