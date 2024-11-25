Left Menu

Arpita Mukherjee Granted Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam

Arpita Mukherjee, linked to the West Bengal school jobs scam, has been granted bail by a designated ED court. Arrested alongside former education minister Partha Chatterjee, Mukherjee was accused of involvement in illegal staff appointments and money laundering. She must appear in court regularly and cannot leave Kolkata's jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:39 IST
Arpita Mukherjee Granted Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam
Arpita Mukherjee
  • Country:
  • India

An ED court has granted bail to Arpita Mukherjee, a key figure in the West Bengal school jobs scam. Mukherjee was arrested in July 2022 alongside former education minister Partha Chatterjee, both accused of engaging in illegal hiring practices.

The court ordered her to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties, mandating that half be local. Mukherjee is restricted from leaving Kolkata without court permission and is required to attend all hearings.

During the investigation, the ED claims to have seized nearly Rs 50 crore, jewelry, and gold bars from Mukherjee's properties, as well as documents of joint holdings. The case continues to unfold as more details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024