Arpita Mukherjee Granted Bail in West Bengal School Jobs Scam
Arpita Mukherjee, linked to the West Bengal school jobs scam, has been granted bail by a designated ED court. Arrested alongside former education minister Partha Chatterjee, Mukherjee was accused of involvement in illegal staff appointments and money laundering. She must appear in court regularly and cannot leave Kolkata's jurisdiction.
An ED court has granted bail to Arpita Mukherjee, a key figure in the West Bengal school jobs scam. Mukherjee was arrested in July 2022 alongside former education minister Partha Chatterjee, both accused of engaging in illegal hiring practices.
The court ordered her to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties, mandating that half be local. Mukherjee is restricted from leaving Kolkata without court permission and is required to attend all hearings.
During the investigation, the ED claims to have seized nearly Rs 50 crore, jewelry, and gold bars from Mukherjee's properties, as well as documents of joint holdings. The case continues to unfold as more details emerge.
