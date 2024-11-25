Tragic Incident: Priest Found Dead in Temple Blaze

On Monday morning, the charred body of an elderly priest was discovered at the Bamant Mata Temple in Gorakhpur, with police suspecting an accidental death.

The priest, identified as 95-year-old Ganga Das, was found in the temple's veranda, reduced to ashes except for part of his head. Unable to call for help due to hearing and speech impairments, the tragic incident went unnoticed overnight.

Police, led by Superintendent Abhinav Tyagi, have ordered a post-mortem and are investigating the case. Preliminary findings suggest the priest may have lit a fire to ward off the night's cold, leading to the fatal blaze.

