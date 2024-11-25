Accidental Discharge: Sub-Inspector Injured in Gun Mishap
Sub-inspector Ankit Kumar was injured when his pistol accidentally discharged at a police armoury. The bullet ricocheted and hit him near his back. He is receiving treatment at a medical college hospital, where his condition is stable. No case has been registered pending investigation.
- Country:
- India
An unfortunate incident occurred on Monday when Sub-inspector Ankit Kumar of the Special Operations Group was injured due to the accidental discharge of his pistol at the Police Lines armoury. This mishap happened while the weapon was being cleaned, as per an official police statement.
The bullet, after hitting a wall, ricocheted and struck the officer near his back. He was promptly rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where medical professionals have confirmed that his condition is currently stable. The station's officials have stated that the investigation is presently ongoing, pending further details.
Despite the gravity of the accident, Station House Officer Ritesh Kumar has indicated that no formal case has been registered yet, as inquiries continue to unfold in order to determine the specifics of the incident.
