Left Menu

Accidental Discharge: Sub-Inspector Injured in Gun Mishap

Sub-inspector Ankit Kumar was injured when his pistol accidentally discharged at a police armoury. The bullet ricocheted and hit him near his back. He is receiving treatment at a medical college hospital, where his condition is stable. No case has been registered pending investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:49 IST
Accidental Discharge: Sub-Inspector Injured in Gun Mishap
Sub-inspector
  • Country:
  • India

An unfortunate incident occurred on Monday when Sub-inspector Ankit Kumar of the Special Operations Group was injured due to the accidental discharge of his pistol at the Police Lines armoury. This mishap happened while the weapon was being cleaned, as per an official police statement.

The bullet, after hitting a wall, ricocheted and struck the officer near his back. He was promptly rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where medical professionals have confirmed that his condition is currently stable. The station's officials have stated that the investigation is presently ongoing, pending further details.

Despite the gravity of the accident, Station House Officer Ritesh Kumar has indicated that no formal case has been registered yet, as inquiries continue to unfold in order to determine the specifics of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024