Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Talks Advance Amid Strategic Concerns

In a recent statement, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations confirmed that ceasefire discussions with Hezbollah are showing progress. However, he stressed that any agreement would preserve Israel's capability to conduct strikes in southern Lebanon.

Ambassador Danny Denon conveyed these remarks ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting, forecasting deliberations by Israel's cabinet on either Monday or Tuesday regarding the ceasefire issue in Lebanon.

The talks underscore the complex balance between diplomacy and military strategy, as Israel navigates its security concerns while engaging in negotiations aimed at stabilizing the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)