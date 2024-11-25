Left Menu

Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Nearing Implementation

Lebanon's deputy speaker, Elias Bou Saab, announced the absence of serious obstacles to starting a U.S.-proposed ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. The agreement includes a 60-day timeline for Israeli withdrawal and deployment of the Lebanese army, with a monitoring committee chaired by the U.S.

25-11-2024
Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament, Elias Bou Saab, announced on Monday that there are no serious hurdles remaining to commence the implementation of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel. This development paves the way for possible hope after years of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

The proposed ceasefire, initiated by the U.S., aims to end the year-long conflict parallel to the Gaza war but has seen an escalation in recent months. Bou Saab indicated that the proposal allows 60 days for Israeli forces to exit Lebanese territory, permitting the Lebanese army to secure the region.

One of the previous challenges regarding ceasefire oversight was resolved by forming a five-country committee chaired by the U.S. Including France, this committee will ensure the withdrawal sequence and the Lebanese army's deployment coincide with the safe return of displaced families.

