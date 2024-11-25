Digital Policing Dilemma: Ram Gopal Varma Evades Physical Probe
The Andhra Pradesh Police are pursuing film director Ram Gopal Varma for failing to attend a probe into alleged offensive social media posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others. Despite multiple attempts to locate him, Varma proposes to cooperate digitally, citing the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita law.
The Andhra Pradesh Police are actively searching for film director Ram Gopal Varma, who failed to appear for an investigation into his alleged offensive social media posts against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. The posts reportedly featured morphed photographs of the political figures and their families.
Police teams are deployed in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu to locate Varma, who has switched off his phone and claimed to be in Coimbatore. Despite two notices served to him, Varma did not show up for the probe. His lawyer insists on digital participation, citing new legal provisions permitting virtual probes.
Conflict arose when Varma's lawyer referenced the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, advocating for a digital investigation format. Meanwhile, local police continue to await Varma's physical appearance. The case was initiated in response to complaints by a citizen about Varma's posts undermining the CM and Deputy CM's social standing.
