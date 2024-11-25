Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Breakthrough?

Israel's cabinet is poised to approve a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, as a senior official indicated on Monday. The deal, reportedly mediated by the U.S., aims to end over a year of hostilities between the two sides, despite ongoing airstrikes and rocket fire.

Diplomacy appears to be progressing, with Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker acknowledging few remaining obstacles to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire. This development comes after intense airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket fire.

The proposed agreement involves Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the deployment of regular Lebanese army troops within 60 days. A five-country committee, chaired by the U.S., is planned to monitor ceasefire compliance.

