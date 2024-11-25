Left Menu

Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire: A Diplomatic Breakthrough?

Israel's cabinet is set to approve a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, reportedly brokered by the U.S., to end over a year of hostilities. However, airstrikes and rocket fire continue as both sides express cautious optimism. The agreement may involve Israeli military withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment in south Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's cabinet is poised to approve a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, as a senior official indicated on Monday. The deal, reportedly mediated by the U.S., aims to end over a year of hostilities between the two sides, despite ongoing airstrikes and rocket fire.

Diplomacy appears to be progressing, with Lebanon's deputy parliament speaker acknowledging few remaining obstacles to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire. This development comes after intense airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs and Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket fire.

The proposed agreement involves Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the deployment of regular Lebanese army troops within 60 days. A five-country committee, chaired by the U.S., is planned to monitor ceasefire compliance.

