Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Ensures Fair Distribution of Ration Cards

Karnataka's Food Minister, K H Muniyappa, has announced the restoration of Below and Above Poverty Line ration cards to their original state. This decision aims to resolve confusion caused by their recent cancellation. Affected cards will be corrected by November 28, ensuring eligible beneficiaries can access rice and other benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:43 IST
Karnataka Minister Ensures Fair Distribution of Ration Cards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, K H Muniyappa, has assured the restoration of Below and Above Poverty Line ration cards to their former status.

This decision was made during a recent meeting following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aiming to eliminate confusion surrounding the cancellation of multiple BPL cards.

The minister confirmed that by November 28, all necessary corrections will be made, allowing eligible beneficiaries to receive rice, while ineligible taxpayers and government employees will have their cards switched to APL cards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024