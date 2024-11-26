Karnataka Minister Ensures Fair Distribution of Ration Cards

Karnataka's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, K H Muniyappa, has assured the restoration of Below and Above Poverty Line ration cards to their former status.

This decision was made during a recent meeting following instructions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aiming to eliminate confusion surrounding the cancellation of multiple BPL cards.

The minister confirmed that by November 28, all necessary corrections will be made, allowing eligible beneficiaries to receive rice, while ineligible taxpayers and government employees will have their cards switched to APL cards.

