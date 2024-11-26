Race Against Time: Biden and Macron Push for Lebanese Ceasefire

In an escalating conflict threatening regional stability, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are on the brink of announcing a ceasefire in Lebanon. Senior Lebanese sources indicate the deal, involving Hezbollah and Israel, could be unveiled within 36 hours.

Despite promising diplomatic progress, the region has witnessed intensified violence. Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah's stronghold in Beirut, while Hezbollah retaliated with a major rocket barrage on Israel, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Negotiations, spearheaded by global powers including the United States and France, are focused on details such as military withdrawal and compliance monitoring. The conflict, intertwined with Israel's war against Hamas, remains complex, with the international community watching closely as peace hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)