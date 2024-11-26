Justice Department Drops Cases Against Trump: A Legal Milestone

In a groundbreaking legal development, special counsel Jack Smith has announced the dismissal of two significant criminal cases against Donald Trump. This decision acknowledges the Justice Department's longstanding policy that prevents prosecuting sitting presidents for criminal activities.

The move marks a pivotal moment in U.S. political and legal history, emphasizing the complexities of holding a former president accountable while he seeks another term. Despite the dismissal, charges against co-defendants in related cases remain active.

Incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung hailed the decision as a victory for the rule of law, while Trump continues to describe past investigations as politically motivated. The former president is set to re-enter the White House free from federal scrutiny.

