Biden and Macron Broker Historic Lebanon Ceasefire Amid Intense Hostilities

In a dramatic development, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between the armed group Hezbollah and Israel. According to senior Lebanese sources, the deal is imminent.

The White House's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, indicated significant progress, although he cautioned that details remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, in Israel, a senior official reported that the cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a truce agreement. Despite continued airstrikes and hostilities, diplomacy continues to push towards a resolution that could end the ongoing conflict.

