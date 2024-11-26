Left Menu

Biden and Macron Broker Historic Lebanon Ceasefire Amid Intense Hostilities

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are on the brink of announcing a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, following intense conflicts in Lebanon. Diplomatic efforts have made significant strides, despite ongoing hostilities, aiming for a resolution based on U.N. Security Council guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 03:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic development, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between the armed group Hezbollah and Israel. According to senior Lebanese sources, the deal is imminent.

The White House's national security spokesperson, John Kirby, indicated significant progress, although he cautioned that details remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, in Israel, a senior official reported that the cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a truce agreement. Despite continued airstrikes and hostilities, diplomacy continues to push towards a resolution that could end the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

