Reviving India's Constitution: A Call to Action in Its 75th Year

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called on Indian citizens to uphold the ethos of the nation's Constitution as the country commemorates the 75th anniversary of its adoption. Speaking on this historic occasion, Kharge emphasized the urgent need to reinvigorate and reignite the struggle to preserve India's foundational philosophy.

In a message posted on X, Kharge extended his warm wishes to the people of India and lauded the Constitution as the lifeblood of the nation, underscoring its role in guaranteeing social, economic, and political rights. He stressed that the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity must be protected as way of life for all Indians.

Kharge paid tribute to the Constituent Assembly and its visionary members, highlighting the contributions of notable leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He also acknowledged the significant input from ordinary citizens and the 15 women members of the Assembly. Kharge urged the nation to come together in defense of the Constitution's ideals.

