Honoring Heroes: A Tribute to Mumbai Attack Martyrs

Floral tributes were paid by Maharashtra's leaders to honor the martyrs of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, executed by terrorists from Pakistan, left 166 dead and prompted significant counter-terrorism changes. Families and officials gathered to commemorate the sacrifices of the fallen heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led a poignant ceremony on Tuesday, paying floral tributes to honor martyrs of the infamous 2008 Mumbai terror attack. The event, attended by key political figures, underscored the sacrifice of those who lost their lives fighting terrorism.

Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar joined the solemn gathering at the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai. Here, senior police officials and families of the brave policemen who perished during the attacks also assembled, reinforcing the memory of their unimaginable courage.

The tragic event saw 166 lives lost and over 300 wounded when ten terrorists from Pakistan struck multiple major sites in a coordinated assault. The tragedy drew global outrage and spurred extensive reforms in India's approach to counter-terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

