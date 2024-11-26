Left Menu

Chandigarh Bar Explosion Sparks Investigation

A low-intensity explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in Chandigarh's Sector 26, causing damage to the establishment's windows. Police have launched an investigation and collected forensic samples from the scene to determine the cause and potential suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:27 IST
An early morning explosion in Chandigarh’s Sector 26 caused considerable damage to a local bar-cum-lounge, shattering glass windows and raising security concerns. Police sources confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

Authorities responded promptly to the scene, launching an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. Forensics teams were also deployed to gather evidence.

The motive behind the explosion remains unclear as police continue their search for suspects and further information on what led to the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

