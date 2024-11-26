Left Menu

Landmark Court Ruling in Hong Kong for Same-Sex Couples

Hong Kong's top court has upheld rulings favoring equal housing and inheritance rights for same-sex married couples, marking a significant victory for LGBTQ+ rights. The decisions end years of legal battles over discriminatory policies and are expected to impact the recognition of same-sex partnerships in the city.

Updated: 26-11-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a historic ruling, Hong Kong's highest court on Tuesday upheld decisions granting equal housing and inheritance rights to same-sex married couples, delivering a landmark victory for the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The unanimous rulings concluded lengthy legal battles challenging the government's differential treatment of same-sex couples, particularly concerning housing and inheritance laws.

The court's decisions are expected to transform the lives of same-sex couples in Hong Kong, a city where traditional policies have often lagged behind social acceptance of LGBTQ+ relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

