Landmark Court Ruling in Hong Kong for Same-Sex Couples

In a historic ruling, Hong Kong's highest court on Tuesday upheld decisions granting equal housing and inheritance rights to same-sex married couples, delivering a landmark victory for the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The unanimous rulings concluded lengthy legal battles challenging the government's differential treatment of same-sex couples, particularly concerning housing and inheritance laws.

The court's decisions are expected to transform the lives of same-sex couples in Hong Kong, a city where traditional policies have often lagged behind social acceptance of LGBTQ+ relationships.

