Mysterious Explosion Rocks Chandigarh Lounge

An explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in Chandigarh's Sector 26, police confirmed early Tuesday. The low-intensity blast broke the establishment's glass windows, though no casualties were reported.

CCTV footage captured an unidentified individual throwing an object at the lounge, promptly followed by a cloud of smoke. The event took place around 3:30 am.

Police found jute rope remnants, and forensic experts have collected samples for further investigation. Authorities continue to probe the incident thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)