Mysterious Explosion Rocks Chandigarh Lounge

An early morning explosion caused damage outside a Chandigarh lounge in Sector 26. While no one was injured, CCTV footage showed an unidentified person throwing an object at the establishment. The police, who responded to a loud noise at 3:30 am, are investigating the incident with forensic experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:30 IST
An explosion occurred outside a bar-cum-lounge in Chandigarh's Sector 26, police confirmed early Tuesday. The low-intensity blast broke the establishment's glass windows, though no casualties were reported.

CCTV footage captured an unidentified individual throwing an object at the lounge, promptly followed by a cloud of smoke. The event took place around 3:30 am.

Police found jute rope remnants, and forensic experts have collected samples for further investigation. Authorities continue to probe the incident thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

