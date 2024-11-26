Left Menu

Illegal Firecracker Operation Busted in Morena

A woman and her daughter-in-law in Morena district were arrested for illegally manufacturing firecrackers at home. A blast at the residence caused structural damage but no injuries. The duo reportedly prepared the firecrackers for the approaching wedding season. Police seized firecrackers and raw materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement action, a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law were apprehended in Morena district for illicit firecracker making. The arrest followed a blast that caused wall cracks in their home but resulted in no injuries.

Authorities revealed that the women were manufacturing firecrackers in anticipation of the wedding season. The operation came to light following the incident on Sunday evening.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Bindu Parmar confirmed the arrest and seizure of firecrackers and raw materials from the premises on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

