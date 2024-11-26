Left Menu

Taliban's Media Clampdown: UN and Taliban Clash Over Journalist Arrests

The United Nations reports that the Taliban has detained journalists in Afghanistan 256 times since their takeover in 2021. The Taliban denies the figures and insists arrests are lawful. The UN calls for journalist safety, emphasizing the significance of women in media under challenging conditions.

26-11-2024
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has accused the Taliban of detaining journalists 256 times since their rise to power three years ago. The UN urges the Taliban to protect media freedoms, although the Taliban-led foreign ministry disputes the figures and claims arrests are justified.

Journalists in Afghanistan operate under rigorous conditions, according to statements from the U.N. mission and the U.N. Human Rights Office. Roza Otunbayeva, a U.N. special representative, highlighted the risks of unclear reporting rules and potential detentions over perceived criticisms.

The Taliban's foreign ministry described the UN report as misrepresenting reality, insisting arrests were not arbitrary. While the ministry stated women still participate in media under certain moral conditions, international recognition remains elusive due to ongoing women's rights issues.

