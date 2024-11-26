Left Menu

Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Concern in India

India has expressed deep concern over the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. Das, associated with the Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was arrested in Dhaka. The Indian government urges Bangladesh to ensure minority safety amidst rising attacks on Hindus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has voiced significant concern over the recent arrest and subsequent denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh. Das, a prominent figure with the Sammilita Sanatani Jote, was taken into custody near Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this incident is the latest in a series of aggressive actions targeting Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh. Several documented instances of arson, looting, and vandalism have caused alarm within the Indian government.

India is urging Bangladesh to ensure the protection and security of its Hindu population and other minorities, emphasizing the importance of allowing freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

