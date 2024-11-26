Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: Dhankhar's Call for National Unity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, urging national unity over creed. Drawing on Dr. BR Ambedkar, he warned that prioritizing creed over country could endanger independence.

Dhankhar emphasized constructive dialogue and adherence to democratic ideals, asserting that the pillars of democracy must work cohesively. He called for dedication to fundamental duties, including national sovereignty and environmental protection, as vital for progress.

The Vice President highlighted India’s robust growth and international recognition as proof of the Constitution’s success. Celebrating the Constitution's adaptability, he noted policies like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as steps toward equity and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)