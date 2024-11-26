Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: Dhankhar's Call for National Unity
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the crucial role of prioritizing national unity over creed at the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Invoking Dr. BR Ambedkar, he warned against internal conflicts jeopardizing independence, calling for adherence to fundamental duties and democratic ideals to achieve 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, urging national unity over creed. Drawing on Dr. BR Ambedkar, he warned that prioritizing creed over country could endanger independence.
Dhankhar emphasized constructive dialogue and adherence to democratic ideals, asserting that the pillars of democracy must work cohesively. He called for dedication to fundamental duties, including national sovereignty and environmental protection, as vital for progress.
The Vice President highlighted India’s robust growth and international recognition as proof of the Constitution’s success. Celebrating the Constitution's adaptability, he noted policies like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as steps toward equity and inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani running country; Rahul Gandhi, I trying to save Constitution, democracy: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.
Bag Checks and Democracy: Thackeray's Stand
Kharge's Fiery Critique: Modi, BJP, and the Battle for Democracy
Georgia's Electoral Uproar: A Fight for Democracy and European Integration
Kharge's Call to Strengthen Democracy at the Polls