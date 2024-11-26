Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: Dhankhar's Call for National Unity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the crucial role of prioritizing national unity over creed at the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Invoking Dr. BR Ambedkar, he warned against internal conflicts jeopardizing independence, calling for adherence to fundamental duties and democratic ideals to achieve 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:18 IST
Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: Dhankhar's Call for National Unity
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar marked the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, urging national unity over creed. Drawing on Dr. BR Ambedkar, he warned that prioritizing creed over country could endanger independence.

Dhankhar emphasized constructive dialogue and adherence to democratic ideals, asserting that the pillars of democracy must work cohesively. He called for dedication to fundamental duties, including national sovereignty and environmental protection, as vital for progress.

The Vice President highlighted India’s robust growth and international recognition as proof of the Constitution’s success. Celebrating the Constitution's adaptability, he noted policies like the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as steps toward equity and inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024