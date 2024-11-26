Growing Tensions as Rescue Mission Intensifies for Missing Meitei Man

Tension gripped the Imphal West district, especially in areas bordering Kangpokpi, as a 55-year-old Meitei man went missing for more than 24 hours. Laishram Kamalbabu Singh left his Loitang Khunou village to work at the Leimakhong Army Camp but hasn't been seen since.

Efforts to locate Singh are underway as a joint search operation by police and the Army attempts to find him. Singh's mobile phone remains switched off, heightening concerns of his possible kidnapping by militants, as suggested by the local community.

As fears intensify, locals, accompanied by Meira Paibi activists, pressed for swift state action and additional forces to ensure his rescue. Security measures, meanwhile, have been heightened to prevent further escalation in the community.

