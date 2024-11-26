Justice Mridul Urges Balance Between Rights and Duties in Democracy

Former Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, Justice Siddharth Mridul, emphasized the crucial balance of rights and duties for a successful democracy during an event organized by Goa's Directorate of Higher Education.

He noted that citizens must not only claim their rights but also fulfill their responsibilities actively. Justice Mridul addressed declining voter turnout as a major concern, urging citizens to engage more in the democratic process.

Highlighting environmental stewardship, he encouraged Goans to help keep beaches clean. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant celebrated the state's leadership in adopting a uniform civil code, underscoring the role of constitutional duties in achieving societal betterment.

