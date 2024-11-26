Left Menu

Land-for-Jobs Scam Unravels: CBI Tightens Grip on Lalu Prasad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed requisite sanctions to prosecute 30 accused in the land-for-jobs scam case involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad. The case concerns Group-D appointments in exchange for land parcels during Prasad's tenure from 2004 to 2009.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:55 IST
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted before a Delhi court the necessary sanctions to prosecute 30 individuals involved in the land-for-jobs scam linked to former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The CBI had previously informed the Special Judge Vishal Gogne on September 20 that they had obtained permissions to prosecute Prasad. However, they indicated that sanctions regarding one public servant are still pending.

The court has recorded the documents, setting a deadline of December 23 for the CBI to present the remaining sanction. The scam traces back to Group-D Railway appointments during Prasad's tenure, allegedly made in exchange for land transferred to his family or associates.

