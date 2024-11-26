Land-for-Jobs Scam Unravels: CBI Tightens Grip on Lalu Prasad

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday submitted before a Delhi court the necessary sanctions to prosecute 30 individuals involved in the land-for-jobs scam linked to former railway minister Lalu Prasad.

The CBI had previously informed the Special Judge Vishal Gogne on September 20 that they had obtained permissions to prosecute Prasad. However, they indicated that sanctions regarding one public servant are still pending.

The court has recorded the documents, setting a deadline of December 23 for the CBI to present the remaining sanction. The scam traces back to Group-D Railway appointments during Prasad's tenure, allegedly made in exchange for land transferred to his family or associates.

(With inputs from agencies.)