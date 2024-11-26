Father Sentenced to Life for Son's Tragic Murder
In Mumbai, a court sentenced Salim Shaikh to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of his son. Shaikh attacked his son with a scissor after an argument over addressing his second wife as mother. The court dismissed defense claims of suicide, ruling it a murder beyond doubt.
A court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his son over a family dispute. The accused, Salim Shaikh, was held responsible for the 2018 murder after evidence revealed he attacked his son with a scissor, leading to fatal injuries.
The incident occurred following a heated argument between Shaikh and his son, Imran, over the latter's refusal to call Shaikh's second wife 'mother.' The victim's mother had reported the altercation to the police, but by the time authorities arrived, the son was already gravely injured.
The court dismissed arguments from Shaikh's defense team, who claimed the victim was under the influence of drugs and had committed suicide. Instead, the court found significant evidence, including witness testimony, to convict Shaikh, emphasizing the rarity of such a parricide case.
