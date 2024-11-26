Lebanon's Ceasefire: A Ray of Hope Amidst Crisis
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expresses cautious optimism regarding the Lebanon ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. She emphasizes the significance of continued diplomatic efforts, despite previous uncertainties. Her remarks came during the G7 meeting in Italy, highlighting intensive discussions with Arab partners.
Updated: 26-11-2024 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Italy
The conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is reaching a crucial juncture, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She suggests a Lebanon ceasefire deal is close, facilitated by direct negotiations.
Despite expressing cautious optimism, Baerbock emphasized that hope alone is insufficient, pointing to past months where expectations met obstacles.
Her statement came amid meetings of the Group of Seven (G7) in Italy, where discussions with Arab partners were pivotal in shaping strategies for resolving the Lebanese conflict.
