Lebanon's Ceasefire: A Ray of Hope Amidst Crisis

The conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah is reaching a crucial juncture, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. She suggests a Lebanon ceasefire deal is close, facilitated by direct negotiations.

Despite expressing cautious optimism, Baerbock emphasized that hope alone is insufficient, pointing to past months where expectations met obstacles.

Her statement came amid meetings of the Group of Seven (G7) in Italy, where discussions with Arab partners were pivotal in shaping strategies for resolving the Lebanese conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)