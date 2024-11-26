Indrani Mukerjea's Legal Battle: A Bid to Travel Abroad Amid Murder Allegations
Indrani Mukerjea has approached the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that prevents her from traveling abroad. The former media executive, accused of murdering her daughter, seeks permission to visit Spain and the UK to handle essential personal matters. Her travel plea was originally approved by a special court but later quashed by the high court.
In a fresh legal development, Indrani Mukerjea, embroiled in a high-profile murder case, has petitioned the Supreme Court after the Bombay High Court blocked her travel plans. Mukerjea, a former media executive, has asked for permission to travel to Spain and the UK, citing essential personal and administrative duties.
Initially, a special court granted Mukerjea permission for international travel, a decision later overturned by the high court, prompted by a challenge from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Mukerjea's plea emphasizes her status as a British citizen, arguing the necessity of her presence in handling critical personal business abroad.
The case against Mukerjea ties back to 2015 when she was arrested following revelations regarding the murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora. Despite the severity of the allegations, Mukerjea, along with other accused, currently remains out on bail, consistently denying the charges levied against her.
