Ceasefire Looms as Chaos Erupts in Beirut
Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut and its suburbs just hours before a likely ceasefire with Hezbollah. The Noueiri district suffered fatalities and extensive damage, happening shortly after evacuation orders were issued for several areas. The strikes marked a significant escalation by Israeli forces against Hezbollah targets.
An escalation of conflict erupted in Beirut on Tuesday as Israeli airstrikes targeted the densely-populated capital and its southern suburbs, causing chaos and destruction just hours ahead of an anticipated ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.
The Noueiri district suffered a direct hit, claiming at least one life with no advance evacuation warning, according to a preliminary report from Lebanon's health ministry.
Amidst the turmoil, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders affecting 20 locations. This prelude to the largest warning yet was followed by a series of ten strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, marking a substantial military operation against Hezbollah targets, as confirmed by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
