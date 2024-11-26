Ceasefire Looms as Chaos Erupts in Beirut

An escalation of conflict erupted in Beirut on Tuesday as Israeli airstrikes targeted the densely-populated capital and its southern suburbs, causing chaos and destruction just hours ahead of an anticipated ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The Noueiri district suffered a direct hit, claiming at least one life with no advance evacuation warning, according to a preliminary report from Lebanon's health ministry.

Amidst the turmoil, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders affecting 20 locations. This prelude to the largest warning yet was followed by a series of ten strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, marking a substantial military operation against Hezbollah targets, as confirmed by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

