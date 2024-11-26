Left Menu

Ceasefire Looms as Chaos Erupts in Beirut

Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut and its suburbs just hours before a likely ceasefire with Hezbollah. The Noueiri district suffered fatalities and extensive damage, happening shortly after evacuation orders were issued for several areas. The strikes marked a significant escalation by Israeli forces against Hezbollah targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:23 IST
Ceasefire Looms as Chaos Erupts in Beirut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An escalation of conflict erupted in Beirut on Tuesday as Israeli airstrikes targeted the densely-populated capital and its southern suburbs, causing chaos and destruction just hours ahead of an anticipated ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.

The Noueiri district suffered a direct hit, claiming at least one life with no advance evacuation warning, according to a preliminary report from Lebanon's health ministry.

Amidst the turmoil, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders affecting 20 locations. This prelude to the largest warning yet was followed by a series of ten strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, marking a substantial military operation against Hezbollah targets, as confirmed by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024