Delhi High Court Demands Probe into Corruption Behind Faulty Flyover

In a pointed rebuke, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday called out local authorities over a defective flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk, urging a probe by the CBI. Constructed not even a decade ago, the flyover's structural flaws have led to mounting concerns over potential corruption.

The court bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan, expressed frustration over the absence of an internal inquiry, highlighting that a report expected since 2021 had not yet surfaced. This delay, they suggested, could indicate attempts to hide corruption. Questions were raised about why heavy traffic was restricted on a flyover meant to manage such loads, reducing it to light vehicle use.

The bench was hearing a PIL from BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, which called for repairs and reopening of the flyover. Amidst a row over funds between the PWD and TTDC, the court noted that defects were identified soon after the flyover's handover in 2016, yet remain unresolved, raising public safety concerns.

