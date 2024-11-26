Illegal Firearm Possession Lands Man in Trouble
A man named Ganesh Shendge has been arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm. The revolver was discovered after being given to a teenage boy for safekeeping. Authorities acted on the boy's tip, resulting in Shendge's arrest and a case under the Arms Act.
- Country:
- India
Latur city police in Maharashtra arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm, which he handed over to a teenage boy for safekeeping. The incident came to light when the boy, living in Sitaram Nagar, informed the police about the revolver.
Following the tip-off, the police swiftly intervened and recovered the weapon on Sunday. The boy disclosed that the revolver belonged to Ganesh Shendge, the accused. Law enforcement officials promptly acted on this information, conducting a thorough verification of the claims.
Subsequently, Shendge was arrested under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act at the Shivajinagar police station. The teenage boy was returned to his family, and further investigations are underway regarding the case, according to Inspector Dilip Sagar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- illegal
- firearm
- possession
- arrest
- Latur
- Maharashtra
- police
- revolver
- Arms Act
- Ganesh Shendge
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Boosts BJP's Campaign Momentum in Maharashtra
MPCC Cracks Down: 28 Rebels Suspended Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Uttarakhand CM Rallies in Mumbai to Boost BJP's Maharashtra Bid
Owaisi's Retort: Fadnavis' CM Aspirations Under Fire Amid Maharashtra Polls
Tragic Railway Incident in Madhya Pradesh: Police Officer Severely Injured