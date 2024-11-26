Left Menu

Illegal Firearm Possession Lands Man in Trouble

A man named Ganesh Shendge has been arrested in Latur, Maharashtra, for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm. The revolver was discovered after being given to a teenage boy for safekeeping. Authorities acted on the boy's tip, resulting in Shendge's arrest and a case under the Arms Act.

Latur city police in Maharashtra arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm, which he handed over to a teenage boy for safekeeping. The incident came to light when the boy, living in Sitaram Nagar, informed the police about the revolver.

Following the tip-off, the police swiftly intervened and recovered the weapon on Sunday. The boy disclosed that the revolver belonged to Ganesh Shendge, the accused. Law enforcement officials promptly acted on this information, conducting a thorough verification of the claims.

Subsequently, Shendge was arrested under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act at the Shivajinagar police station. The teenage boy was returned to his family, and further investigations are underway regarding the case, according to Inspector Dilip Sagar.

